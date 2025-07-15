(Oakdale, Louisiana) - We are following a developing story out of Oakdale, Louisiana, after several citizens from that area reported on social media that they are seeing a lot of police from various agencies in the city.

KPLC-TV reports that the Louisiana State Police confirmed they are assisting Homeland Security Investigations, a division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in Oakdale this morning.

In addition to the city in Allen Parish, KPLC also reports that similar raids or investigations were conducted in Baton Rouge on Tuesday morning, which was confirmed by the FBI.

The news station reports that authorities were stationed outside the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge, where the Louisiana Chiefs of Police Conference is being held.

Others on social media claim to have seen FBI agents in the area on Tuesday morning, but this has not been confirmed.

Oakdale is home to a Federal Prison, but we do not know if the significant police presence in the reported area is related to the facility in Allen Parish. Urban Cast reports on social media that several public officials have been taken into custody.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.