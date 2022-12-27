Police Raid Hospital Room of A Terminal Cancer Patient For Using Cannabis Products

A man diagnosed with terminal cancer was ticketed for drug possession in his hospital room for using a weed vape pen and THC paste to ease his pain.

Doctors told 69-year-old Greg Bretz to do anything to ease his severe pain and decided to use cannabis derivatives in the form of paste and weed pens in his hospital room, where he has been for the last three weeks.

On December 16th, Hays, Kansas police raided Bretz's hospital room after a hospital worker caught him vaping in his room.

The police even went so far as to issue Bretz a court date, set for January 2nd.

Unfortunately, Bretz isn't likely to make that court date for obvious reasons.

Medicinal cannabis is illegal in Kansas, despite 68% of state residents supporting state-sanctioned medical marijuana access.