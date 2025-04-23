PORT ARTHUR, Texas – Two Louisiana men are dead and a third is seriously injured following a terrible work boat explosion early Wednesday morning at a boat ramp near the J.D. Murphree Wildlife Management Area in Port Arthur, Texas.

Explosion Followed Refueling at Taylor’s Bayou

According to Port Arthur News, the blast happened shortly after 7 a.m. at the boat ramp along West Texas Highway 73. Preliminary reports from Capt. Ryan Hall of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department suggest the explosion occurred shortly after the commercial vessel had been refueled while docked along Taylor’s Bayou.

Fire officials say the captain had attempted to start the boat when the explosion occurred. The force of the blast was so strong that two men were thrown from the vessel — one through a window onto land and another out the back into the water. A third crew member, who had been standing between the boat and the fuel tanks onshore, was hit by the blast wave.

Victims Identified as Louisiana Residents

Jefferson County Precinct Two Justice of the Peace Joseph L. Guillory identified the deceased as a 45-year-old man from Abbeville and a 41-year-old man from Houma.

All three injured workers were transported by ambulance to Southeast Texas hospitals. The surviving crew member reportedly suffered compound fractures and remains in critical condition.

Investigation Underway by Multiple Agencies

The Port Arthur Fire Department is leading the investigation, with support from the Port Arthur Police Department, the U.S. Coast Guard, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), which was called in due to the explosive nature of the incident.

A large section of the boat's deck was visibly peeled back, and it was docked next to portable fuel tanks, raising concerns about potential further hazards.

What's Next

Officials are working to determine the exact cause of the explosion and whether any safety protocols were breached. This remains a developing story, and more updates will be shared as confirmed information becomes available.