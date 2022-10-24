Road Closed as Louisiana State Police, Hazmat Work Gas Line Leak Near Opelousas

Louisiana State Police are responding to a gas line leak near the intersection of Louisiana highways 182 and 3233 in the Opelousas area.

Hazmat crews are on the scene and working to redirect traffic. St. Landry Parish law enforcement are working alongside state police to shut down Harry Guilbeau Road and Briscoe Road on LA 182.

The road closure may take a while, LSP say, and that could extend into after-school hours. However, no evacuations are necessary at this time.

