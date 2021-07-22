Rolling Loud Music Festival Releases Statement After Stage Collapses Day Before Gates Open

Reports are out that just a day before performances were set to begin, a stage at Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami, Florida collapsed upon itself. Videos and photos show the wreckage that the festival crew is currently working on cleaning up.

See video of the incident from @LaurenPastrana via Twitter below.

You can see in the video speakers, a massive LED wall, along with the entire truss system collapsed in on itself. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

See more images of the collapse from our friends @XXL below.

More video shows a crew and what appears to be an effort to clean up the damage ahead of the festival's start. See the post by @fox_sheldon via Twitter below.

Rolling Loud Statement On Stage Collapse

The official statement came from the @RollingLoud Twitter account with the below message.

The music festival is sure to be a wild time, as there is plans for a live WWE wrestling match to happen on a festival stage. There has also been rumors circulating of a Kanye West appearance ahead of his rumored album release.

With plenty of excitement already going down hours before the festival starts, the party is sure to be one to remember this weekend in Miami.

Jerod Harris

Jerod Harris

Jerod Harris