(KPEL News) - Officials with the Scott Fire Department are continuing to investigate a fire at a homeless camp that they began investigating after a very loud booming noise was heard on Labor Day, according to Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier.

What Is Known About The Situation?

Many people were alarmed on Monday, September 1, when they heard what sounded like an explosion come from the Ile des Cannes apartment complex.

Scott firefighters responded to a homeless camp that was located right near the apartment complex where a fire had started.

The entire camp area was fully engulfed in flames, according to Sonnier.

Get our free mobile app

What Did They Find At The Scene?

Sonnier says they found all manner of items at the site of the encampment.

They found items such as furniture, tires, household goods, refrigerators, and freezers.

Sonnier says those items were just some of the many in what has been described as a large pile of debris.

He says it's obvious the people who were living there had used a variety of items to construct a 30-foot by 50-foot camp in the wooded area.

Who Was Injured?

Firefighters who arrived on the scene were immediately notified that everyone except one person had made it out of the structure.

Personnel immediately went into the encampment to find the one remaining person.

READ MORE: LAFAYETTE MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY SETTING OCCUPIED CAMPER ON FIRE IN CHURCH POINT

It was at this point that several explosions were heard, the Chief says. Propane tanks were on the scene at the camp.

The larger equipment was brought in to continue the search because, after the explosions, firefighters had to retreat from the large blaze.

Thankfully, they determined no one was inside, and there were no injuries. As soon as it was determined that the missing person was, in fact, accounted for, they brought the fire under control.

Sonnier says multiple agencies were called in to help, including the following:

Duson Fire Department

Carencro Fire Department

Mire Fire Department

Broussard Fire Department

Youngsville Fire Department

No firefighters were injured battling the blaze.

The work continues now to determine where the fire started in the first place.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.