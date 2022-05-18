Many people dream of living in a mansion, but in Louisiana, known as Sportsman's Paradise, how about living in a mansion on the water?

Well, now you can, as a huge mansion in Big Lake just South of Lake Charles goes up for auction to the highest bidder. The auction will be held by International Auction LLC of Gadsden, Alabama, specializing in the sale of high-end luxury real estate, land, and commercial property.

It will take place on-site at 207 Miguel Street in Lake Charles on Tuesday, June 7th with registration starting at 3:00 pm and the auction starting at 4:00 pm. For more information please contact International Auction LLC at 888-861-0999, or nights and weekends 256-490-3066.

According to the press release,

The mansion is a perfectly maintained home that has antique pine flooring, beamed ceilings, a chef’s kitchen, and floor-to-ceiling windows with beautiful lake views. Selling furnished. The property has a newly constructed wharf and extensive new seawall. The property can be viewed from 10 am to 4 pm CDT Friday, June 3; Saturday, June 4; Sunday, June 5; Monday, June 6; Tuesday, June 7 or anytime or by appointment. Bidder deposit is required to bid in the amount of $50,000 payable by personal check, company check or certified funds. Bidder deposits are returned to unsuccessful bidders. Broker participation is welcome!

Want to see what is up for grabs? Here are some pictures.

Mansion Up For Auction In Lake Charles