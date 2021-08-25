Semi Slams Into Truck That is Stopped on Railroad Tracks [VIDEO]

Watch as a train smashes into a semi while it is stuck over a railroad crossing.

The accident happened in Ohio and amazingly no one was injured in this scary incident.

The freight train is seen penetrating the trailer of the truck like a knife through hot butter, but somehow the cab of the truck remains upright.

YouTube via ViralHog

I can't imagine sitting there as this unfolds. What a scary thing to witness, but I am just glad that no one was injured in this accident.

Let this video be a reminder to always look both ways when approaching a railroad crossing and NEVER stop on the tracks!