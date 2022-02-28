The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues as Russia shells Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, in its quest to take the capital city, Kyiv.

It's an onslaught orchestrated by Russian President Vladimir Putin who believes that Ukraine - the second largest country after Russia in the former Soviet Union - needs to return to the USSR as Putin is believed to be trying to return other countries to the fold.

U.S. Senator John Kennedy is not one for mincing words. He's not ugly about what he says or how he says it. He just has a colorful way of getting his point across.

In his response to President Putin's invasion of Ukraine, he didn't hold back:

What do we need to do now? We need to teach Putin about time travel and knock him into next week. I’m not talking about a war. I’m talking about expelling Putin, not just from international markets, but from the international community. We need to make him a pariah.

But Kennedy didn't just offer harsh remarks about Putin. He also laid out plans for how he believes Putin needs to be dealt with, financially.

We’ve got to sanction not just Russian banks, not just Russian governmental officials, but we’ve got to sanction all the oligarchs and plutocrats who keep Putin in power and who have money hidden all over the world, including in the United States. We need to seize their assets, including Putin’s assets in the United States, and don’t think that he doesn’t—through surrogates—own assets here We also need to throw Russia out of the SWIFT financial system—it’s an international payment system, of which Russia is a part. We need to throw him out of that.”

Kennedy then laid out the case for when Putin has been most aggressive - during the presidential terms of Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

Weakness invites the wolves. That’s always been true, and we’re seeing it with the Russian aggression—Putin’s aggression—into Ukraine. The American record in standing up to Putin has not been good under Democratic presidents. President Obama, Vice President Biden, and President Biden have blinked with respect to past Russian aggression in Belarus, in Crimea, in Syria. The debacle in Afghanistan, I think, emboldened Putin.

Kennedy is not just looking at our handling of Putin as it pertains to Russian aggression but also as it pertains other countries who are often at odds with the U.S. - China and Iran.

This will send not just a message to Putin, but to President Xi in China, to the Ayatollah in Iran. I think that Putin and President Xi in China and the Ayatollah are working together. This is a defining moment in history.

And, lastly, Kennedy addressed Biden's handling of oil and gas saying the president "needs to stop his frontal assault on oil and gas, on pipelines, on LNG."

He needs to open up drilling in the Gulf. . . . He needs to open up every pipeline we’ve got, including the Keystone Pipeline. He needs to call all of his regulators and tell them to stop telling banks not to loan capital to the oil and gas industry. For the last 14 months, President Biden and his people have done everything they could to shut down oil and gas in this country. If the president doesn’t reverse that immediately, we’re going to see $6, $7, $8, $9, $10/gallon gas, and America’s going to be weak as rainwater.

Kennedy sums everything up by calling on the world to take action against Putin.

All of the world’s people who love democracy need to stand together and say, ‘No,’ to Putin, that, ‘If you want to act like this, you can’t be part of the international community, and you can’t be part of the international markets.’ We need to crush the ruble, we need to stop all exports to Russia, and we need to make sure Putin knows we mean business.

You can WATCH Kennedy's comments in their entirety below:

