(KPEL News) - Law enforcement agencies in two different parts of Louisiana are investigating a man after allegations were made that a man was engaging in sextortion. The alleged perpetrator was accused of similar crimes in Berwick in St. Mary Parish, in addition to the Baton Rouge cases.

According to a WBRZ report, the man has been arrested several times for similar crimes.

According to a report, the man is accused by four different people in the Berwick area of St. Mary Parish of filming them during sex acts, then making them exchange for further sex or get money, or he would release the images/videos. One victim claims he did release digital copies.

In a video with a Special Agent of the FBI on their website, she describes the crime of Sextortion as follows:

Sextortion is a serious crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don’t provide them images of a sexual nature, sexual favors, or money. The perpetrator may also threaten to harm your friends or relatives by using information they have obtained from your electronic devices unless you comply with their demands.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit reports that court documents show five people have filed complaints against 23-year-old Jauan Wright. Could there be more victims is one question that should be asked.

In September of 2025, Wright was arrested after an allegation was made that Wright and the student had sex, which was videotaped by Wright, and subsequently, Wright made threats that he would release the video. In addition to the arrest, he was issued a misdemeanor summons for improper telephone communication.

In November of 2025, another allegation was made against Wright that he secretly recorded himself and another victim having sex. Wright is accused of threatening to release the video if he wasn't unblocked from the victim's social media. The next thing the victim says is that Wright sent the video to the victim's dad and three others. That time, Wright was booked on the following charges:

Video Voyeurism

Extortion

Four counts of Nonconsensual Disclosure of a Private Image

The LSU Police Department then took a report of an allegation that Wright posed as a woman on a dating app, and he and his victim exchanged naked photos. Wright is alleged to have demanded sex from the victim, or he would release the photos. The victim had sex with Wright. The report further alleges Wright told the victim he wanted $250 bucks, or he would send the video of the two of them having sex to the victim's mom. The victim gave him the money, and Wright still sent the video.

The WBRZ Investigative Team says at least five people are believed to be Wright's victims.

