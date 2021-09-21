Shock After Two Injured in Shooting; Drugs and Guns Confiscated

Two people were shot in New Iberia today, and Seargeant Daesha Hughes says three people were arrested after police had to break into one of the homes.

Initially, police got a call about a shooting in the 700 block of Mixon Street. When they got to the home, neighbors then told them that a child in another home had been shot as well. Because no one would answer the door, they had to break it down to get in there to the injured person. It was not a child that was injured but another man.

Hughes says both of the victims are being treated for moderate injuries. Officers were kept busy by all of the things they found in the home including the following:

Six weapons

Around eleven pounds of marijuana

$1,440 in cash

Officers found the items after executing a search warrant for the home where they had to break down the door.

The three men arrested were Shannon Phillips, Nakaven Chavalier, and Kendra Randall. While all three of the men were booked into the Iberia Parish Jail, officials say that Phillips has since bonded out.

Here are the charges that each man is facing:

Photo courtesy of New Iberia Police Department

Shannon Phillips:

Four counts of Being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Stolen Firearm

Monies from Drug Proceeds

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 1 Narcotics ( The amount was over ten pounds)

Four counts of Possession of a Firearm With a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Photo courtesy of New Iberia Police Department

Nakaven Chavalier:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 1 Narcotics ( The amount was over ten pounds)

Four counts of Possession of a Firearm With a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Four counts of Being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Stolen Firearm

Photo courtesy of New Iberia Police Department

Kendra Randall:

Obstruction of Justice

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 1 Narcotics ( The amount was over ten pounds)

Four counts of Possession of a Firearm With a Controlled Dangerous Substance

Four counts of Being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Stolen Firearm

If you know anything about this shooting then New Iberia officials want to talk to you. They can be reached by calling Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS (8477). If you prefer, you can call the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306.

Technology Helping To Reduce St. Landry Sheriff’s Response Times

Facts About Impaired Driving

Ten Tips To Reach Your Goals

Things That You End Up With In Your Home