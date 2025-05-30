Louisiana State Police officials say agents with their Special Victims Unit have arrested a woman who has been accused of producing and possessing child pornography.

According to Trooper Shelby Mayfield with the Public Affairs section of State Police, the investigation began after a tip came in from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the possibility of child exploitation.

When the tip came in, investigators with the Special Victims Unit and the FBI, set out to figure out who was responsible for having possession of the Child Sexual Abuse Material, according to officials.

On Thursday, May 29, agents with the Special Victims Unit, along with other law enforcement officials, executed a search warrant at the home of 39-year-old Christy Babin.

Louisiana Woman Faces Child Pornography Charges

Babin was arrested on the following charges:

One count of Possession of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of 13

One count of Production of Pornography Involving Juveniles

Investigators say the second count came after they determined that it was Babin who took the images of the juvenile under 13.

What Louisiana Says About Child Pornography Crimes

If convicted of Possession of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of 13 in Louisiana, based on Louisiana law, the person can be sentenced to jail for 5 to 20 years per count.

If convicted of Production of Pornography Involving Juveniles in Louisiana, based on Louisiana law, the person can be sentenced to jail for 10 to 20 years per count.

If Babin is convicted on both charges, the judge could sentence her to a maximum of 40 years in prison.

How Does The Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit Combat Crimes Against Children?

According to officials with the Louisiana State Police, these agents are constantly working to rescue victims of child exploitation, human sex trafficking, and trafficking for labor.

LSP collaborates with various agencies in its pursuit of justice for these children.

How Can The Average Louisiana Person Help This Effort?

These crimes cannot be solved only by law enforcement agencies. Tips and other information given to authorities are crucial in the fight against people who prey on children.

If you know someone suspected of any crime like this, you are urged to report what you know, whether it's criminal or suspicious.

You can report the information by visiting http:://la-safe.org. When you get there, you click on the "Suspicious Activity" link.

Officials say the investigation with this Maurepas woman is ongoing.

