Silver Alert for New Orleans Man, Can You Help State Police?

Louisiana State Police officials are asking for the public's help in finding a man from New Orleans who has gone missing.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 55-year-old Emmett Washington Jr. who was last seen Thursday morning at around 8:40 near the area of Nashville Avenue and Loyola Avene in the city of New Orleans.

According to troopers with State Police, Washington's family says the man suffers from several different conditions. The family adds these issues can create problems for Washington when it comes to his judgment.

Troopers say the man has been described as a black male who stands around five feet, three inches tall, and he weighs around 165 pounds.

The last time anyone saw Washington Thursday morning he had on a pair of blue shirts with a red shirt. In addition to that, the man was wearing blue socks with red tennis shoes.

According to his family, the man does not have any of the medications that he is required to take.

What Do You Do If You See This Man?

If you believe you see Washington you are asked to call the New Orleans Police Department at 504-704-8775. If you prefer, you can also call 911.

According to officials with the Louisiana government, the Louisiana Legislature passed a law in 2008 to allow for a Silver Alert to be issued in the event of a missing adult "with a mental impairment, including Alzheimer's disease or dementia." If follows under the following statute: LRS 40:2530.1 Act No. 453.

You Know You're From Louisiana

Guess Louisiana Cities From Space