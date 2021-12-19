Traditionally we leave cookies and milk out for Santa before we go to bed on Christmas Eve, but have you ever thought about leaving Santa something he may really want?

While so many leave cookies and milk out, the jolly old guy has to get tired of the same thing at each house, so why don't we explore some other options?

Have you ever thought about leaving Santa a few south Lousiaian favorites out on Christmas Eve?

If not, here are just a few ideas you and the kids may consider prior to Christmas Eve, and dare I say Santa may be grateful.

Let's start with perhaps one of our favorites---GUMBO!! I am sure Santa would love a small cup or bowl of gumbo on a cool south Louisiana Christmas Eve. You may even want to leave a few crackers on the side.

Staff Photo

If you can't leave a cup of gumbo out for Santa, why don't you leave out a jar of roux that he can take back to the North Pole? You may even consider leaving your favorite gumbo recipe with it.

Santa and the elves would most certainly love a huge gumbo upon returning from such a busy night.

Staff Photo

Now, because Santa is in a rush on Christmas Eve, perhaps a few cracklins on the coffee table is a good idea. This would allow Santa to grab and go, and if you get the cracklins that are seasoned good enough, he may come back for seconds!!

Facebook via Best Stop

Another south Louisiana favorite you may consider for Santa on Christmas Eve is oysters. Now, this could be a little messy, so prepare for a clean-up on Christmas morning.

Note, if you do leave a few oysters out, be sure to leave some Tobasco out on the side!

Prejeans

Look, Santa eats a lot, but he also needs a quick drink. Rather than leaving him milk, perhaps a small portion of Egg Nog would be nice.

And yes, a small spike won't hurt either. After all, Christmas Eve is a long night for Santa.

Pogies

You know we had to mention this one. A few small slices of Boudin would be a great idea to leave out for Santa on Christmas Eve. Not too much, but just enough.

Again, this is one that he may come back for more, and when he does, that could mean more gifts!!

Best Stop Facebook

Like with a jar of roux, leaving something for Santa that he can take back to the North Pole is a great idea. So, how about various things from Tony Chachere's?

You know that once Santa puts that seasoning on his food at the North Pole there will be no turning back. He would not be upset if you left this care package out for him.

Tony Chachere's Facebook

Lastly, one of our favorite snacks in south Louisiana has quickly become Boudin Balls. Yes, get the ones with the pepper jack cheese in them and let Santa indulge.

By the way, I would leave a few out and tell him to share them with the elves. They too deserve this southern delicacy.

Don's Facebook