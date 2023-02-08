ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Louisiana State Police Troopers were called out to the scene of a crash on Louisiana Highway 328 that ultimately led to the death of a Kaplan woman.

Louisiana State Police Spokesman for Troop I Trooper Thomas Gossen says that impairment is suspected in connection with this case.

He says the preliminary investigation found that 37-year-old Shari N. Suby of Kaplan was driving down Highway 328 near Rue Bois Chene Road in St. Martin.

Investigators do not know why Suby drove off of the roadway, but her car drove off on the eastbound side of the roadway. The car ran into a ditch, and it ultimately hit a culvert.

Officials say the woman was headed to a hospital for treatment when she died on the way there.

According to the preliminary investigation, troopers say the woman was not wearing a seat belt and when the car crashed, the woman was severely injured.

Because investigators believe impairment is a factor in this case, they took samples for routine toxicology tests.

Gossen says, as is usual, they will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this case. While they don't have more information to offer at this time, as information does become available, we will update this story.

This is the eleventh vehicle fatality that Louisiana State Police has reported in the Troop I area which encompasses the Acadiana area since the start of 2023.

Louisiana State Police officials ask the following of all drivers:

Never allow distractions to take your mind off of driving

Never drive when you are tired

Never drive impaired

Make sure everyone in your vehicle is wearing a seat belt

Always follow traffic laws

