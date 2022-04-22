Storywalks Program Coming to St. Martin Parish

If you like books and nature, or if you want to find a new way to live a healthy lifestyle, the LSU AgCenter has a new program for you.

The AgCenter's Healthy Communities program will open its Storywalks® walking trail in St. Martin Parish next week. The ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, April 27 at 10:30 a. m. at Paul Angelle Park in Cecilia.

According to the LSU AgCenter, the Storywalks® program will serve the public in two distinct but equally important ways.

"The walking trail fitness signs features distance markers, simple exercise prompts, and health messages," Jessica Randazzo, Nutrition Agent with the LSU AgCenter said in a press release. "Storywalks® are a wonderful way to combine physical activity with literacy. It is an innovative way to get people of all ages out walking while reading books. In partnership with St. Martin Parish Government and St. Martin Parish Library, the coalition has installed the fitness signs and StoryWalks® at several public parks across the parish."

LSU AgCenter LSU AgCenter loading...

"StoryWalks® visitors who scan the QR code at the end of the route and answer a short survey can collect a free children's book from the library," Jessica Stroope, LSU AgCenter physical activity specialist, said in the same press release. "The survey will help us improve future StoryWalks® and choose new books to feature."

The StoryWalks® trail signs will be located at Henry Guidry Park in Henderson, Cecil Poché Park in Parks, Clayton Boudreaux Park in Catahoula, Paul Angelle Park in Cecilia, Stephensville Park in Stephensville, Cade Park in Cade, Magnolia Park in St. Martinville, Longfellow Evangeline State Historic Site in St. Martinville, and Adam Carlson Park in St. Martinville. There are plans for the near future to expand our locations to include other parks in the parish including ones in Breaux Bridge.

St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars says he's ecstatic that the program is coming to his parish.

“St. Martin Parish Government is honored to have the opportunity to be a part of this endeavor which is designed to add very unique features to our parks,” Cedars in the press release. “This project is yet another step in making the parks in St. Martin Parish more attractive to our residents. “

