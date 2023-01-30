Stronghold Studios Releases 2023 NOLA House Float Map

Do you remember The Krewe of House Floats?

Honestly, who can forget the gorgeous houses that were decorated for Mardi Gras during the pandemic.

New Orleans knows how to have a good time especially when it comes to Mardi Gras. And not even a pandemic can stop the city from celebrating the holiday.

House Floats were born out of the Covid-19 pandemic and were homes in the New Orleans area that were decked out with eloquent Mardi Gras decorations.

While the dream was to keep House Floats alive to coexist with the Mardi Gras celebrations things are a little different this year.

Stronghold Studios in New Orleans has released an interactive map of homes that they helped decorate and if you are heading into the city then you will want to stop by and check them out.

Also if you are planning a trip to New Orleans here is the upcoming Mardi Gras parade schedule:

Friday, January 6, 2023:

Joan of Arc anachronist foot parade

Saturday, January 28, 2023:

Chewbacchus sci-fi foot parade

Sunday, January 29, 2023:

Nefertiti

Friday, February 3, 2023:

Krewe Boheme Art Nouveau foot parade

Saturday, February 4, 2023:

Krewe du Vieux mini float parade

Sunday, February 5, 2023:

'tit Rex

Sunday, February 5, 2023:

krewedelusion

Friday, February 10, 2023:

Cork- 3 pm

Oshun- 6 pm

Cleopatra- 6:30 pm

ALLA- 7 pm

Saturday, February 11, 2023:

Legion of Mars- 11:45 am

Pontchartrain- 1 pm

Choctaw- 2 pm

Freret- 3:30 pm (One of my favorite parades)

Spartan Society- 5:30 pm

Pygmalion- 6:15 pm

Sunday, February 12, 2023:

Femme Fatale- 11 am

Carrollton- 12 pm

King Arthur- 1 pm

Barkus- 2 pm

Wednesday, February 15, 2023:

Druids- 6:15 pm

Nyx- 6:45 pm (One of my favorite parades)

Thursday, February 16, 2023:

Thursday night in general is my absolute favorite night of Mardi Gras)

Babylon- 5:30 pm

Chaos- 6 pm

Muses- 6:30 pm

Friday, February 17, 2023:

Hermes- 5:30 pm

Krewe d'Etat- 6:30 pm

Morpheus- 7 pm

Saturday, February 18, 2023:

NOMTOC- 10:45 am

Iris- 11 am

Tucks- 12 pm

Endymion- 4:15 pm (Definitely a must-see parade)

Sunday, February 19, 2023:

Okeanos- 11 am

Mid-City- 11:45 am

Thoth- 12 pm

Bacchus- 5:15 pm

Monday, February 20, 2023:

Red Beans, Dead Beans, and the Krewe of Feijao- 2 pm

Proteus- 5:15 pm

Orpheus- 6 pm

Tuesday, February 21, 2023:

Zulu- 8 am (Definitely a must-see parade)

Rex- 10:30 am

Elks-Orleans and Crescent City truck parades- The parade starts immediately following Rex.

The Societe de Sainte Anne and other marching clubs- This parade takes place in the AM.