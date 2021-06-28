Suspect Arrested in Lafayette Waffle House Shooting, Victims Identified

The Lafayette Police Department has made an arrest in the double shooting at a Lafayette Waffle House late Sunday night.

According to Lafayette PD spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Bridgette P. Dugas, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1800 Block of N. University, just north of I-10, around 10:48 p.m. Sunday night. Upon their arrival, police located one victim, later identified as 19-year-old Brandon Arnold of Lafayette, deceased in the Waffle House parking lot.

Lafayette Police located a second victim inside of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. That victim, identified as 19-year-old Xavier Batiste of Lafayette, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

On Monday, 23-year-old Dejuan Clay turned himself in to authorities and confessed to killing Arnold, who was also a Waffle House employee. The motive, according to investigators, is believed to be robbery. Lafayette Police were also able to determine that Batiste was inside of the vehicle being driven by Clay at the time of the shooting incident.

Clay was placed under arrest and has been charged with one count of 1st Degree Murder, Obstruction of Justice, Armed Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery, Prohibited Acts (possession of counterfeit drugs), and Felon in possession of a gun. He has since been transported to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and has been booked on all charges.

The investigation is still ongoing and we will update this story with any new details or additional charges when and if that information becomes available.

