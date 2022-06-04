Tabasco Sauce Bottle In ‘The Last Supper’ Painting

Have you ever taken a real good look at the Last Supper painting? Did you see the tabasco bottle?

Well, it's not on the original painting, but you can see the iconic bottle on a replica painting of the iconic painting at the St. Joseph Catholic Church near Lafeyette.

The replica painting was commissioned in 2003 by Rev. Bryce Sibley. The artist, Christie Hebert, told Yahoo News that Sibley didn't want her to just recreate the famous painting, but instead to make it unique to the region.

Tabasco hot sauce has become an important part of Louisiana culture and cuisine. It was created in 1868 by Edmund McIlhenny. The sauce consists of three simple ingredients: tabasco peppers, vinegar, and salt. In fact, it became so popular that any hot sauce that is vinegar-based is called a Louisiana-style hot sauce because of Tabasco.