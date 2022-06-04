Opelousas Police: Teen Girl Shot by Someone in the Same Car

Opelousas Police officials say a man has been arrested for inadvertently shooting a teenage girl in the leg who was riding in the same car he was riding in Thursday night around midnight.

Major Mark Guidry says the teenage girl was a passenger in a car with 19-year-old Jashawn Laws when detectives say he fired shots. The girl was hit in the leg. She was subsequently taken to a hospital.

As the investigation unfolded Guidry says detectives are still working to find out whether or not Laws was allegedly firing after the vehicle they were in was being fired upon by an unknown person.

Guidry says there were two adults and four minors in the car at the time Laws started recklessly firing off shots. He says the minors will likely face curfew violation charges and possible charges of possession of a firearm by at least two of the minors in the car. In all, three weapons were seized from the vehicle at the time of this incident.

Laws was booked on the following charges:

Negligent Injuring

Illegal Use of a Weapon or Dangerous Instrumentalities

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile

Guidry says that officers will continue to work diligently to enforce the curfew laws for juveniles. He reminds parents that they need to monitor their children and know where they are.

In reference to this incident, if you know anything, you are asked to report the information to the Opelousas Police Department. Please call them at 337-948-2500. You can also email information to the following address: crimetips@opelousaspd.com.

Another way to give information anonymously is to call St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS (8477). In addition, you can download and use the P3 app on any mobile device. You can make up to $1,000 in reward money if your tip leads to an arrest.

The shooting happened near Rice Lane and Lastrapes Streets.

