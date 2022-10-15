15-Year-Old Boy Killed During Shootout Outside of Louisiana High School Football Game

A teen boy is dead after multiple gunshots cut a high school's homecoming football game short on Friday night.

According to FOX 8, gunfire erupted outside of the stadium during a high school football game between Bogalusa and Jewel Sumner.

At least three people were involved in a shootout where at least 20 rounds were fired. A 15-year-old boy died as a result of the violent exchange of gunfire.

Police administered first aid to the teen after realizing he had been shot multiple times. Unfortunately, the young boy never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead on arrival once he got to a local hospital.

As police investigate the incident, authorities say they recovered at least 18-20 rounds at the scene. Investigators continue to work with surveillance and confidential informants to piece together what led to the shooting and who else was involved.

As of Saturday morning, no other witnesses have come forward to offer any information on the shootout.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Bogalusa Police Department detectives at (985) 732-3611 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See the full report at FOX 8 here.