A heartbreaking and disturbing discovery aboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship is now at the center of an FBI investigation after 18 year old Anna Kepner was found dead in her cabin under circumstances authorities have described as highly unusual.

According to multiple reports, including ABC News and the Daily Mail, Kepner was found by a cabin attendant on the morning of November 7. The Titusville, Florida teen was discovered under a bed, wrapped in a blanket and covered with life vests. Her family had reported her missing earlier that morning when she did not show up for breakfast.

Kepner had reportedly left dinner early the night before, telling her family she wasn’t feeling well. When she never reappeared, her father and stepmother began searching the ship. Hours later, the devastating discovery was made.

Stepbrother Among Those Under Investigation

ABC News, citing a security source, reports that investigators are examining whether there may have been an altercation between Kepner and her stepbrother prior to her death. A family court filing has also revealed that one of the minor children in the family may face criminal charges tied to the incident.

Other possibilities, including a medical episode or overdose, are also being explored.

Ship security records, access card swipes, and surveillance footage are now being combed through as investigators work to determine who entered the cabin and when.

FBI Takes Over as Family Waits for Answers

Federal agents boarded the ship when it docked in Miami and conducted interviews with the family and passengers. The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner has not released a cause or manner of death, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the case.

Kepner’s father told the Daily Mail that the family has received no information from investigators and is struggling with the lack of clarity.

“We were there as a family. Everybody was questioned,” he said. “I have no idea what is going on right now. We are just trying to sit still and wait for answers.”

Carnival Cruise Line says it is cooperating fully with the FBI.