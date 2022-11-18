Terrible Tragedy as Two People Died Following an Iberia Crash

Two Acadiana men are dead after their vehicle collided on Louisiana Highway 14 and LeLeux Road in Iberia Parish. One was buckled up, and the other was not.

Louisiana State Pollice Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says the preliminary investigation reveals that 54-year-old John Young was crossing the eastbound lanes on Highway 14 and went into the westbound lanes of travel without yielding.

Louisiana State Police Patch Facebook Photo loading...

Young's vehicle hit a truck driven by 45-year-old Kelly Duplantis Jr. of Delcambre. Duplantis was not wearing a seat belt according to Gossen, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gossen says Young was wearing a seat belt, but the man was also pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Iberia Parish Coroner.

Troopers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this crash.

Louisiana State Police Vehicle Facebook photo loading...

Gossen says 61 people have died after 55 fatal crashes in the Troop I (Acadiana) region this year.

Officials with Louisiana State Police say routine toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and will be analyzed.

Gossen says they want to remind drivers of some of the basics of driving. He says it's important to come to a complete stop at intersections so that you can assess whether or not there is traffic coming your way.

The trooper adds they always recommend wearing a seat belt whenever you are in any type of vehicle. According to Louisiana law, anyone riding in a vehicle must be properly restrained.

Gossen says this crash happened at around 4:45 Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 14 and LeLeux Road.

The Top News Stories For The Week Of November 14 The top news stories at KPEL for the last week.