A one-vehicle crash has taken the lives of three children in Lincoln Parish according to KSLA and KNOE in Monroe.

Another child was flown to Shreveport for critical care treatment in a hospital.

The crash happened Monday afternoon, and according to the report, none of the children were buckled up. The children were thrown out of the car.

Louisiana State Police troopers responded to the crash in the area just south of Grambling and about a mile and half from Louisiana Highway 818.

