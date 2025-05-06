BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL) — Security footage captured the moment a vehicle hit a parked Tesla and drove off in Baton Rouge.

The Mendoza family was walking back to their Tesla after spending time at their church fair when they spotted a Jeep backing into their car.

In the security footage, you see the Jeep drive past the blue Tesla, stop, and then intentionally back into the Tesla before driving off.

Jose Mendoza tried to chase after the driver but wasn't able to get clear photos of their license plate. After watching the video, he tells WBRZ he believes the driver in the Jeep targeted the Tesla to make some sort of political statement: "You know, the only thing I can think of is maybe the political climate. I mean, at this time, I can't think of any other reason why someone would do that."

The video shows The Jeep flies past the Tesla initially and then reverses until making contact with the Tesla, you then see Mandoza chase after the Jeep.

Unfortunately, this is not a far-fetched thought, considering even the FBI has issued warnings to Tesla owners encouraging them to exercise caution because Tesla vehicles and dealerships have been targeted.

There have been countless videos and reports of people intentionally vandalizing or damaging Teslas and Cyber Trucks since Elon Musk began overseeing DOGE and its operations.

We have not confirmed if a police report was filed, however, the Baton Rouge Police Department did tell WBRZ that they have not seen an increase in Tesla-related crimes despite what is happening in other states.

