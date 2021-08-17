Texas Governor Abbott Tests Positive For COVID

According to reports, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID. The Governor is currently isolating and receiving antibody treatment, meanwhile many from Texas and around the county respond to the news on social media.

According to the post, Governor Abbott of Texas tested positive for COVID after going taking a routine, daily test. Governor Abbott is isolating in the Governor's Mansion.

More information from the Communications Director says that Governor Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. He is also receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment, per the post.

Sources @AP add that Governor Abbott is not experiencing any symptoms at this time.

The Governor of Texas has received both support and scrutiny for his leadership decisions throughout the pandemic.

