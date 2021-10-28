The East Texas Nurse Found Guilty of 4 Murders Has Been Sentenced

Get our free mobile app

The appalling case of William George Davis' murders has finally come to a close. The East Texas nurse was convicted of killing 4 patients in his care on October 19th in Tyler, Texas. Yesterday, the same jury that deliberated just one hour before finding him guilty took twice as long to hand down his sentence.

William George Davis will face the death penalty for his crimes

According to NBC News, jurors deliberated for 2 hours before handing 37-year old William George Davis the death sentence. The former Tyler, Texas nurse was convicted of Capitol Murder involving multiple victims in the deaths of John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenway and Joseph Kalina in 2017 and 2018.

Davis is technically a serial killer

Because of the method Davis used to kill his victims, he almost got away with it. Luckily, investigators noticed the pattern when 4 people recovering from heart surgeries at Tyler's Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital (where he worked as a recovery nurse) all died under the same mysterious circumstances officially listed at the time as "unexplained neurological problems." It wasn't until expert Dallas-area pulmonologist and professor of internal medicine at UT Southwestern Medical Center Dr. William Yarbrough gave his expert opinion that authorities realized they were dealing with a serial killer.

The FBI's definition of a "serial killing," is:

...a series of two or more murders, committed as separate events, usually, but not always, by one offender acting alone

He killed his victims with air

In what one can only assume is an attempt to commit murder and get away with it, Davis' killing technique was to inject air directly into a sleeping or sedated patient's veins. This caused an "air embolism" that cut off the brain's access to oxygen, causing a stroke and eventually death. This condition is so rare, it can absolutely be overlooked - especially in patients recovering from serious surgical procedures.

This isn't the last you'll hear of William George Davis

While it seems like the trial and subsequent sentencing of William George Davis was an open and shut case thanks to the brilliant detective skills employed by authorities, there is a slim chance he could avoid execution. According to the report from NBC, Davis' sentence will be automatically appealed.

