Thankfully No Injuries in Lafayette Apartment Fire
A fire that started in an attic at an apartment complex ended up spreading to the attic according to Lafayette Fire Department Spokesman Alton Trahan.
He says that a fire started in a bedroom of one of the units at Riverside at Oakbourne Apartments at 3600 East Simcoe Street.
Residents at the apartment complex told firefighters that there was a fire in one of the upstairs units. They searched, and thankfully, no one was in the apartment.
Officials say one unit was damaged and four others have moderate smoke damage.
Trahan says they are still investigating to figure out how the fire started.