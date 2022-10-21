The Saints Got Embarrassed in a Loss Against the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football

It's time, to be honest, and the New Orleans Saints have not been good this season. The Saints were looking to bounce back after losing to the Bengals last Sunday. Granted they had to turn around and play within 4 days; however, they just couldn't get it done as they lost to the Cardinals 42-34.

In his post-game press conference Coach Dennis Allen stated that he believes the Saints played well on defense; however, the tackling was shotty. However, the Saints gave up 42 points and what used to be a strength is turning into a weakness with the Saints' secondary and defense.

The Saints started the game okay by leading 7-3. However, they then allowed Kyler Murray to go off in the second quarter as the Cardinals beat the Saints 25-7 just in the second. And at that point, it was too late as they lost the third quarter 7-3. They tried to pull off a comeback in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough as they won that quarter 17-7.

The defense played super sloppy. For example, the Saints had an opportunity to stop the Cardinals on the 3rd down to start the second quarter. Instead, they give up eleven yards and they get the 1st down. Plays like that cost the Saints all night long on the defensive side of the ball. We have been known to suck against mobile quarterbacks and that continued with Kyler. Another example of just poor defensive play was when Keaontay Ingram broke 4 tackles and ran the ball from one sideline to the other sideline. It was just poor play that I thought the Saints would've cleaned up but they haven't.

Finally, the secondary has to pick it up because they got torched. Kyler Murray went 20-29 on his passes for 204 yards and 1 touchdown. DeAndre Hopkins on his first game back had 10 catches for 103 yards.

Offensively Andy Dalton started off ok but he finished with 3 interceptions with 2 of them being turned into pick-sixes. Dalton made fans question where is Jameis Winston. Those mistakes were so bad. Dalton went 30-47 for 361 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions.

The Saints were forced to throw the ball so much because they couldn't get anything going on the ground. Kamara has been pretty average at best this season and that continued as he ran for 49 yards. And Mark Ingram who is officially cooked had 4 carries for 6 yards. That is just abysmal.

The only bright spots for the Saints' offense were the wide receivers. Chris Olave played great with 7 catches for 105 yards. Rookie Rashid Shaheed had a big 50-yard reception and a touchdown.

The Saints just have been playing poorly all season. If this continues the Saints will give the Eagles a top-10 draft pick. Which makes this even worse because they are bad and they won't even keep their pick. The Saints don't play again until the 30th and they need all the time off they can get to try to figure out how to turn the season around.