The Week in Review: Recapping Acadiana’s Biggest Stories

A candidate has announced he's running for Lafayette City Judge. A business shut down because of customers' behavior. A local utility company gets national recognition. The UL football team falls victim to the transfer portal.

Those are just a few of the big stories that we covered this week. In case you missed any of them, here's a recap of the 10 biggest stories in Acadiana this week. In no particular order, they are:

Lafayette Regional Airport Terminal Opening Wednesday

Lafayette Regional Airport Lafayette Regional Airport loading...

It's been a long time coming. Several years after voters approved a temporary tax to fund the terminal and after more than three years of construction, the new Lafayette Regional Airport terminal will open to the public on Wednesday. The first flights will take off from the facility on Thursday. It will replace the nearly 70-year-old terminal currently in use.

Judge Jules Edwards Running for City Judge

Facebook/Edwards for City Judge Facebook/Edwards for City Judge loading...

Two weeks after Judge Michelle Odinet resigned from the Lafayette City Court, the person she beat in the 2020 election announced he will once again seek the seat on the city court bench. Former 15th JDC Judge Jules Edwards announced on Wednesday that he will run in the November election. He says one of his major goals is to restore the public's trust that the city court will treat everyone fairly.

Lafayette Police Work City's First Homicide of Year

attachment-Lafayette_Police_Car_tight_side_Photo_by_Ken_Romero11 loading...

One person died in a shooting early Monday morning on Haig Street. Just a few days later, police arrested Dawn Harris in connection with the shooting. A police spokesperson said Harris and the victim were in a relationship.

Eunice Shootings Connected, Teen in Custody

Eunice Police Department Patch Townsquare Media Photo loading...

Police say they've arrested the girlfriend of a teen shot and killed last week in connection with a retaliatory shooting. Eunice investigators say the suspect was one of four people in a car involved in two shootings that happened early Sunday morning. She was arrested after the car went into a bayou. The other three suspects remain at large.

Lagniappe Records Closes Temporarily Because of Customers' Behavior

Facebook Facebook loading...

The owners of the downtown record store say customers who opposed their mask mandate have harassed them, including some who spit on them. Acadiana, we must do better than this.

SLEMCO Gets National Recognition

SLEMCO Working on Lines Photo courtesy of SLEMCO loading...

SLEMCO earned a top-10 rating in a JD Power and Associates survey. The electrical cooperative was ranked seventh out of 145 companies in JD Power's National Customer Satisfaction Study.

Several UL Players Enter the Transfer Portal

RaginCajuns.com RaginCajuns.com loading...

Three of those players have taken their talents to Florida. Two of them are headed to Baton Rouge. One other is going to TCU.

Scott Officials Planning Drill for Tuesday

UL Baseball Helps Scott Fire Department 3 Scott Fire Department Facebook loading...

If you see something strange near Don's Specialty Meats on Tuesday, don't panic. Scott emergency officials will be performing a mock train derailment. Bernadette Lee has the full details about that drill in the link below.

No Statewide Mask Mandate--For Now

Mask Sales Not Enough To Keep 3M From Having Disappointing Quarter Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

Despite New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell reinstating a mask mandate for her city this week, Governor John Bel Edwards is so far resisting any calls he may be receiving to reinstate a statewide mask mandate. Edwards addressed the issue on Friday.

Gorgeous House on Vermilion River For Sale

Jeannie DelGreco/Keller Williams Realty Acadiana/Zillow.com Jeannie DelGreco/Keller Williams Realty Acadiana/Zillow.com loading...

Lafayette journalist Jan Risher recently took a job with the Advocate in Baton Rouge. So she and her husband are selling their beautiful home on the Vermilion River. Picture and more information are after the jump.

Lafayette: 1981 vs. 2021

Things to See and Do in New Iberia

Lafayette TV Icons: Where Are They Now?