Things To Do In Lake Charles And SWLA This Weekend March 31-April 2

The Junior League of Lake Charles is hosting the Touch A Truck blood Drive event in Lake Charles at the Burton Coliseum this Saturday, April 1st. Russ and his family will get $15 per unit of blood donated that day which is from the financial contribution from LifeShare.

Live At The Lakefront will take place Friday night, March 31st on the grounds of the Lake Charles Civic Center. Acheulded to perform tonight are Boys Who Cry, Supersoakers, and The Flamethrowers. It all gets started at 6:00 pm.

Movies Under The Stars is back starting tonight in Lake Charles. Tonight's movie will start at 6:30 pm at will take place at the Prien Lake Park located in Lake Charles.

Doc Wilder will be live Saturday night, April 1st at Beauxdines' in Lake Charles located on Ryan Street. Doc will perform from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Sammy Kershaw will be performing live at the Golden Nugget's Grand Event Center this Friday night, March 31st. The show starts at 8:30 pm.

Big Brothers Big Sisters SWLA Bags and Brew Cornhole Tournament is set for April 1st. It will be taking place at Crying Eagle in Lake Charles on McNeese Sreet.