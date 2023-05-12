Things To Do In Lake Charles And SWLA This Weekend May 12-14

Finally, the weekend is here! It sure has been a long week of rainy crappy weather and we are ready to get out of the house and do something fun.

There are a bunch of things going on in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana like a festival, live music at different bars and restaurants, and sporting events too. We have done the research for you and here is the list of things to do in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana.

Johnny Jimenez and his band will be live at Val's Lounge on Saturday night starting at 8:00 pm. Val's is located at 3008 Kirkman Street In Lake Charles.

The second weekend of the Louisiana Pirate Festival at the Lake Charles Civic Center is taking place Friday and Saturday. The schedule of artists that are playing includes the Charlie Wayne Band, Jeannie Lane, Gypsy La Blue, The Adam Leger Band, and a big fireworks display.

Doc Wilder will be performing Friday night at The Boardwalk located at 1301 East McNeese Street Suite 305 in Lake Charles. It is in the same center where Mancave Salon is at.

38 Special will be live at the Golden Nugget's Grand Event Center in Lake Charles on Friday night. That show starts at 8:30 pm. Then on Saturday night, country music icon Tanya Tucker will be live at the Golden Nugget. Her show starts at 8:00 pm.

Martina McBride will be live in concert at Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, Louisiana Friday night. The concert starts at 8:00 pm.

Koozies Daquiris and Sports Bar will have Neli & Dylan live on Friday night. They will perform from 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm.