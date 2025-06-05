Highlights

Traffic stop near Glenmora leads to discovery of 120 bottles of promethazine syrup and weapons

Three suspects arrested including two Alexandria residents after apartment search

Machine gun conversion device found during search warrant execution

Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit coordinating multi-agency investigation

Total bonds set at over $390,000 for various drug and firearm charges

Three Arrested in Major Central Louisiana Drug and Weapons Bust Near Glenmora

Traffic stop leads to seizure of 120 bottles of promethazine syrup, oxycodone, and modified firearm with machine gun conversion device

GLENMORA, La. (KPEL News) — What started as a routine traffic stop near Glenmora turned into a major drug and weapons investigation that resulted in three arrests and the discovery of a machine gun conversion device.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office, the case began on May 31 when a patrol deputy pulled over a northbound vehicle on U.S. Highway 165 for a traffic violation.

Routine Stop Uncovers Large Drug Operation

The deputy found two people in the vehicle: Gatloyn O'bryan Blue, 28, of Alexandria, and Roydarius Lemar Rachal, 29, of Boyce. During the roadside conversation, something raised the deputy's suspicions about possible drugs in the car, so he called for a K-9 unit.

When the drug dog arrived and sniffed around the vehicle, it alerted for narcotics. That gave deputies the green light to search the car, where they found ten cases containing 120 bottles of promethazine syrup, a handgun, and an oxycodone pill.

The sheer volume of promethazine syrup caught investigators' attention. That much liquid codeine typically signals large-scale drug dealing rather than personal use.

Search Warrant Reveals More Drugs and Weapons

Agents from the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit took over the investigation. Based on what they found in the car and information gathered at the scene, they secured a search warrant for Blue's apartment at 5445 Provine Place, Apt. 1813, in Alexandria.

When agents executed the warrant, they found Caljoneke Armstead, 25, of Alexandria, inside the apartment. The search turned up more evidence: one bottle of promethazine syrup, ten oxycodone pills, seven bottles of promethazine with codeine, a large amount of cash, and a handgun equipped with what's known as a machine gun conversion device or "switch."

These conversion devices can turn a semi-automatic handgun into a fully automatic weapon, making them heavily regulated under federal law.

Three Suspects Face Serious Charges

All three suspects were arrested and taken to the Rapides Parish Detention Center, though they face different levels of charges based on what investigators found.

Blue faces the most serious charges since the investigation started with his vehicle and led to his apartment. He's charged with two counts of possession of a legend drug (promethazine) with intent to distribute, possession of CDS II (oxycodone), possession of CDS V (promethazine with codeine) with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a machine gun, illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs, and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses. His bond was set at $233,500, and he remains in jail.

Rachal was charged with possession of a legend drug (promethazine) with intent to distribute, possession of CDS II (oxycodone), illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs, plus some traffic violations, including modified exhaust and improper window tint. He also had an active warrant from Alexandria Police for stalking. Despite the charges, Rachal made his $24,950 bond and was released the same day.

Armstead, who was found in the apartment, faces charges similar to Blue's: possession of a legend drug (promethazine) with intent to distribute, possession of CDS II (oxycodone), possession of CDS V (promethazine with codeine) with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a machine gun, illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs, and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses. He was released the following day after posting a $133,000 bond.

Federal Investigators Join the Case

The discovery of the machine gun conversion device escalated the investigation to the federal level. A deputy assigned to the ATF Task Force will now lead the investigation into that particular piece of evidence.

Meanwhile, Blue and Armstead were served civil asset forfeiture paperwork for the cash seized during the investigation. This legal process allows law enforcement to keep money they believe came from drug sales, even if prosecutors can't prove it in criminal court.

Part of Ongoing Regional Drug Enforcement

The RADE Unit operates as a cooperative effort between multiple law enforcement agencies across Central Louisiana. The task force includes officers and deputies from various police departments and sheriff's offices working together to tackle drug trafficking in the region.

This case represents the kind of multi-layered investigation that often develops from what appears to be a simple traffic stop. The combination of large quantities of controlled substances, illegal weapons, and significant cash suggests an organized drug operation rather than casual drug use.

Seeking Public Assistance

Law enforcement officials want to hear from anyone who has information about drug activity in the area. People can contact the RADE Unit directly through their Facebook page at facebook.com/RADEunit.

The investigation continues as federal authorities examine the machine gun conversion device and other evidence gathered during the traffic stop and apartment search.

