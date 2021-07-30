Top Ten Best Mexican Restaurants In Lake Charles

My family and I ate Mexican last night, I would have to say it's our most favorite cuisine to eat together as a family.

So, I set out on a mission to find the best mexican restaurants in our town. Some people like using Yelp, but I'm a Trip Advisor guy myself.

Top Ten Best Mexican Restuarants In Lake Charles:

You may be asking yourself why some restaurants rank higher than others on the list but have a lower ranking. Trip Advisor will rank a restaurant that has a ton of reviews higher over another restaurant that has a few reviews even though the scores should suggest otherwise. I think this is very fair because anyone can get their family and friends to give their restaurant a five-circle review even if the food doesn't deserve it. That's not a dig on any restaurant on this list; I'm just explaining why having more reviews carries more weight in Trip Advisor's rankings.

