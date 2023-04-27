LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - If you will remember, Louisiana DOTD officials had to close conduct a traffic closure on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge as workers had to conduct an emergency bridge inspection at mile marker 121.2 (near Lake Pelba).

Well, on Friday, April 28, DOTD crews will be back in the same area closing the outside right lane and shoulder as workers will conduct an emergency bridge repair for a good chunk of the day. This will affect EASTBOUND TRAFFIC as crews are scheduled to work from 6:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Officials say this WILL RESULT IN TRAFFIC DELAYS and they are advising drivers to take an alternate route. Fortunately, this is only scheduled for one day.

There are also some closures and openings in Lafayette that you should be aware of as well.

Hugh Wallis Road Extension in Lafayette, Louisiana Closed as New Asphalt Will Be Poured

This section of roadway that many people use as a shortcut is closed from General Mouton Avenue to Kaliste Saloom Road. Workers are removing the roadway and overlaying it with new asphalt pavement. Then, once the base work is complete and dry, there will be intermittent lane closures on the road. That is expected to begin during the week of May 8.

Overall, the project is expected to last approximately three weeks, weather permitting.

Johnston Street Intersection Now Permanently Closed as J-Turn Construction Continues

Nighttime construction has been causing lane closures on a couple of intersections on Johnston Street as part of the J-Turn project that's scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023.

Crews laid asphalt for the new J-turns at the following intersections

Inside Lane of Johnston Street northbound from Crestlawn Drive to Sears Drive

Inside Lane of Johnston Street southbound from Ambassador Caffery Parkway to Brown Fortier Road

Now, the Johnson Street crossover at Sears Drive is permanently closed to all vehicular traffic as new J-Turns are being installed at this intersection.

4 Bridges Reopen in Lafayette, Louisiana

Good news to report as the bridges on Bourque Road crossing Bayou Vermilion, Maryview Farm Road, Gallet Road, and Wilderness Trail Road crossing Bayou Vermilion are now open to traffic.

