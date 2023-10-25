LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Lane closures are set to begin in Lafayette and St. Martin Parishes as Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development crews handle some necessary road work on Johnston Street and on Interstate 10.

Construction details on Johnston Street

Interstate 10 Ramp Closure

Ambassador Caffery/Youngsville Highway Construction

J-Turn Construction Project Nearing Its End on Johnston Street in Lafayette, Louisiana

Johnston Street at Sears

Let's begin on Johnston Street where the J-Turn construction project is nearing its end. On Wednesday through Friday (October 25 - 27), there will be nightly intermittent lane closures on the following intersections as crews complete final striping operations.



US 167 (Johnston Street) and LA 3073 (Ambassador Caffery Parkway)

US 167 (Johnston Street) and Sears Drive

US 167 (Johnston Street) and Duhon Road/Southcity Parkway

Johnston Street at Southcity Parkway/Duhon Road Intersection

This work is scheduled to last from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night.

Louisiana DOTD Crews to Close Interstate 10 Westbound Ramp in St. Martin Parish for Repairs

There is a ramp closure happening on I-10 in St. Martin Parish that you should be aware of. The westbound weigh station exit ramp 1.34 miles west of the LA 328 Exit will be closed Wednesday night from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. the following Thursday morning. DOTD crews will be replacing the sensors in the ramp of the weigh station.

Interstate-10 Henderson Exit

Emergency vehicles will have access through the work area but may encounter delays.

No detour is necessary.

Don't Forget About a Lane Closure on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Broussard, Louisiana

For those of you traveling in the Broussard/Lafayette area, please be aware the SOUTHBOUND inside travel lane of Ambassador Caffery Parkway from the Youngsville Highway to approximately a half mile east of the intersection is closed from now through Wednesday, November 1st.

Ambassador Caffery between Chemin Metairie and Youngsville Highway

DOTD crews are pavement widening and patching the area.

The road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays.

No detour is necessary.

