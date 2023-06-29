LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Fourth of July weekend is beginning early, and so is the frustration of Louisiana drivers traveling on Interstate 10 trying to get away for the holiday.

Earlier today, I-10 West had to close at Butte La Rose because of a crash.

Fortunately, the crash has been cleared but congestion has continued to stay heavy.

And with drivers continuing to travel on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge and I-10 in general in both directions, you can expect the interstate to stay busy during the long holiday weekend.

If that wasn't enough, though, there are traffic closures scheduled for Thursday night and into Friday morning on I-10.

Watch Out for These Lane Closures Happening in Breaux Bridge and Henderson, Louisiana

I-10 near Breaux Bridge Exit

Let's start in Breaux Bridge and St. Martin Parish as a whole where Louisiana DOTD crews will be performing asphalt operations on Thursday night.

The outside lane of I-10 westbound from mile marker 119 to mile marker 109 (Breaux Bridge) will be closed nightly beginning at 6:00 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. Emergency vehicles will have access through the work area, but may encounter delays. No detour is necessary.

I-10 westbound will have alternating nightly lane closures from mile marker 119 to mile marker 109 (Breaux Bridge) from 8:00 p.m. till 5:30 a.m., reducing down to one lane through the construction zone. This is expected to cause delays, even for emergency vehicles..

Interstate-10 Henderson Exit

In Henderson, DOTD workers will be performing asphalt work on the westbound entrance ramp (Exit 115 - LA 347 Henderson) from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

Drivers traveling on LA 347 (Grand Point Highway) will only be able to access I-10 westbound using the posted detour route. The detour - which will be posted - will include I-10 eastbound to Exit 127 (Whiskey Bay), then LA 975 to access I-10 westbound.

The westbound exit ramp at the exit will remain open, except for emergency vehicles.