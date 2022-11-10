Louisiana State Police officials investigated a fatal crash in St. Landry Parish Wednesday night that claimed the life of an Opelousas man.

Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that 44-year-old Scott W. Edwards crossed the center line of US Highway 190 near Frank Road.

When that happened, Gossen says Edwards' vehicle slammed head-on into a sedan. Why Edwards' vehicle left the eastbound lanes and ended up in the westbound lanes is still being investigated.

Edwards was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The driver of the sedan was also not buckled up.

Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner's Office. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital and is said to be critical condition.

As is standard in a case like this routine toxicolgy samples have been taken and will be analyzed. The crash will continue to be investigated.

The crash happened at around 9:15 Wednesday night.

Gossen says troopers always want drivers to do the following:

Never drive while you are impaired by any substances.

Never drive while you are tired.

Never drive without buckling your seat belt.

Never let anything distract you from your primary purpose behing the wheel which is to focus on safe driving.

Unfortunaetly, there have been five fatalities in the Troop I are just this week.

Gossen adds that there have been 51 fatal crashes this year, and 57 people died in these crashes.

