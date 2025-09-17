The Delta State University community in Cleveland, Mississippi, is dealing with unanswered questions following the death of Demartravion “Trey” Reed. The 21-year-old student was found hanging from a tree on campus earlier this week.

Authorities have said that preliminary findings show no evidence of foul play, but the manner of his death has sparked calls for justice and transparency.a

Conflicting Accounts

According to attorney Vanessa Jones, Reed’s family was initially told by deputies that he had died in his dorm. Later, they learned from news reports that his body had been discovered hanging outside in the center of campus.

Law enforcement has denied any miscommunication, but the confusion has deepened the family’s distrust and frustration.

Family Brings in Civil Rights Attorneys

Nationally known civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced he is representing Reed’s family, calling for an independent investigation. “We cannot accept vague conclusions when so many questions remain,” Crump said.

Jones echoed that demand, saying the family has been forced to rely on media reports instead of direct communication from officials.

Campus and Community Reaction

On campus, students expressed concern and sorrow. Many say they want answers before they can feel safe again. Leaders of the African American Student Council are considering a vigil.

Next Steps in Investigation

Bolivar County Coroner Randolph Seals Jr. said his office is conducting a thorough review, and the Mississippi State Crime Lab will perform an autopsy. Officials maintain there are no signs Reed was attacked, but attorneys for the family are demanding an independent autopsy and the release of all available evidence, including reported video footage.