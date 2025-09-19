Authorities in Cleveland, Mississippi, say the death of 21-year-old Delta State University student Demartravion “Trey” Reed was the result of hanging. The conclusion came from an autopsy performed by the Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Office and matched initial findings by the Bolivar County coroner, which showed no evidence of foul play.

Cleveland Police said toxicology results are still pending and may take weeks. The department confirmed that investigative files have been turned over to the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for review.

Officials also stated there is video evidence connected to the incident and described it as an “isolated event” with no ongoing threat to the campus.

Push for Independent Review

Despite the official ruling, Reed’s family, represented by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, is pursuing a second, independent autopsy. Crump said the family believes another review is necessary to ensure transparency and to bring peace to a community still processing the tragedy.

“Trey’s death evoked the collective memory of a community that has suffered a historic wound,” Crump said. “Peace will come only by getting to the truth.”

Impact on Campus

Reed’s death has rattled students and faculty at Delta State, causing some concern about Mississippi’s troubled history with racial violence.

Community leaders and organizations have echoed calls for transparency, urging patience as both the state and federal reviews continue.