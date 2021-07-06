Tropical Storm Elsa Headed for Florida
By James Leggate | Fox News
Heavy rain from the storm hit Cuba and the Cayman Islands, which the National Hurricane Center warned could cause significant mudslides in Cuba.
The storm is now moving from Central and Western Cuba toward the Florida Keys and Florida’s Gulf Coast Tuesday and Wednesday.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Tropical Storm Warning up to the Ochlockonee River and a Storm Surge Warming from Bonita Beach to the Aucilla River.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned in a tweet on Sunday that "All Floridians should prepare for the possibility of heavy rain, flooding and potential power outages."
"Now is the time to restock your supplies and review your hurricane plan," he added.
NWS meteorologists have predicted Elsa will turn east over Northern Florida, and they advised parts of the coast along Georgia and the Carolinas could also face tropical storm conditions on Wednesday and Thursday.
