You don't hear about this every day.

Two law enforcement officials reportedly got into an altercation last week in Evangeline Parish.

KLFY-TV reports that the incident happened last Saturday evening at the Y-Not Stop convenience store near the intersection of LA-10 and LA-13.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles Guillory tells KLFY that an off-duty officer with the Turkey Creek Police Department went into the store, while still in uniform, and caused a disturbance.

That is when the Sheriff's Department responded to the disturbance and the altercation ensued.

The police officer was detained by the Sheriff's Deputies on the scene and later taken to a medical facility for an evaluation.

The incident from the store in Evangeline Parish is still under investigation.