Officials with the Louisiana State Police say that there were two deadly bicycle collisions within two hours of each other on the evening of June 1 in two different parishes.

Officials say a 28-year-old man and a 75-year-old man both died that night.

Louisiana State Police Investigate Two Fatal Bicycle Crashes

According to Louisiana State Police Trooper First Class Peggy Bourque, who works with the Public Affairs Section of State Police, the first crash happened as a man was riding his bicycle on Louisiana Highway 57.

The victim, 75-year-old Jerry Francis, was riding his bike on the southbound side of the roadway while a vehicle was traveling in the same direction.

Based on information in the preliminary investigation, Bourque says they don't know why, but the vehicle hit the back of the bicycle.

Louisiana Officials Say One Bicyclist Who Died Had A Bike With No Lights

They do know that the bicycle had no lights, no reflective material, and neither did the man.

Francis was taken to an area hospital, but the man later died from his injuries.

Bourque says impairment is not suspected as a factor in the crash, and the driver voluntarily submitted to a test, which showed no signs of impairment.

Officials say a blood sample was taken from Francis for routine toxicology testing.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday in Terrebonne Parish.

Louisiana Officials Say Two Fatal Bicycle Crashes Happened Within Two Hours

With the second crash that happened, Bourque says a 28-year-old man was operating a motorized bicycle north on Louisiana Highway 308.

Bourque says, based on the preliminary investigation, the victim went through the red light into the intersection and was hit by a car.

Bourg was seriously hurt, and he was taken to a hospital. The injuries were too severe for Bourg to overcome, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to Bourque, the driver of the car is not suspected of impairment and did give a voluntary breath sample. The sample showed no alcohol present.

A routine toxicology sample was taken from Bourg and will be sent to a laboratory for analysis.

Fatal Bicycle Crashes Prompt Reminders From Louisiana State Police

Louisiana State Police officials remind drivers that Louisiana law considers bicycles to be legal vehicles.

Bicyclists must follow all traffic laws, along with drivers.

Bicycles must have a white front light and a red rear light, along with a reflector, to ride on roadways.

Whether you are driving or riding a bicycle, you are reminded to always pay attention to operating your vehicle.

Always stay alert for bicycle riders on our roadways.

