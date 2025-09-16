Authorities confirmed that 21-year-old Demartravion “Trey” Reed, a student at Delta State University, was found dead Monday morning hanging from a tree near the central campus pickleball courts. According to WLBT, the discovery was made just after 7 a.m. by university staff, prompting an immediate campus closure and the cancellation of centennial celebrations.

Campus Police Chief Michael Peeler said there is no evidence of foul play and stressed that no threat exists to the university community. “Delta State University is a beautiful place to be,” Peeler said. “It’s unfortunate, this loss that comes heavy to our campus.”

The Bolivar County Coroner’s Office confirmed Reed showed no signs of broken bones, lacerations, or injuries consistent with assault.

His body has been sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for a full autopsy. University President Dr. Dan Ennis expressed condolences to Reed’s family, noting that conversations with student leaders about prayer services were already underway.

Brandon Man Found in Vicksburg

Just hours later, Vicksburg Police responded to a separate call around 1:30 p.m. A man identified as Cory Zukatis, a Brandon resident, was found hanging in a wooded area on the 4100 block of Washington Street near Ameristar Casino.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace told WLBT that Zukatis had been living in the wooded area and was struggling with drug addiction and homelessness. His body has also been sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for autopsy, where investigators will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Cases Not Connected

While the timing and circumstances sparked speculation, officials have been clear that the two incidents are not connected.

Both deaths remain under investigation, with autopsy results expected to provide more clarity in the coming days.

