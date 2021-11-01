Two People, Including 4-Year-Old Child, Die in Acadia Parish Crash

Two people were killed in an Acadia Parish crash on Saturday night, and one of the victims was a 4-year-old.

According to Louisiana State Police, a vehicle collided with a Nissan Maxima that was driven by 49-year-old Stacy Lemoine Stevens of Eunice, who passed away as a result of the crash.

4-year-old George Ardoin of Mamou was a passenger in the other vehicle, and he also died in the crash.

The crash happened just before 10:00 pm Saturday on LA 367 near LA 1106, according to troopers.

The initial investigation revealed that Stevens was driving south on LA 367 when he lost control of the vehicle and veered into the northbound lane. His vehicle crashed into a Toyota RAV 4 SUV with two adults and two children in it.

All four people in the SUV were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Ardoin was one of the children and he was pronounced dead at the hospital, troopers say.

Stevens was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

It is unknown if Stevens was using his seatbelt, nor for the two children. However, neither of the adults in the SUV were restrained, according to troopers.

Standard toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and the results are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.