UPDATE

Michigan State University police confirmed that there are victims in Monday night's shooting, and they have released a description of the suspect believed to be behind two shooting incidents on the school's campus Monday evening.

The suspect is still at large, though multiple buildings have been cleared and secured.

ORIGINAL STORY

EAST LANSING, Mich. (KPEL News) - Michigan State University police are reporting two shooting incidents and an ongoing active shooter situation on the school's campus.

The first incident occurred Monday evening, with the university police telling students on campus to shelter in place. But, less than an hour later, a second incident was reported.

The second location is being secured, university police said in a follow-up statement. It is currently believed that there is only one suspect at this time.

There are no reports of victims at this time.

