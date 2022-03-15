U.S. Senate Passes Bill Addressing the Future of Daylight Saving Time

We have finally found something that Republicans and Democrats can agree on!

Making Daylight Saving Time permanent.

The U.S. Senate has unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, a bill that is co-sponsored by GOP Senator Marco Rubio of Florida and Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island - along with Senators James Lankford, R-Okla., Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Ed Markey, D-Mass.

This bill makes Daylight Saving Time permanent beginning in 2023 when we would no longer "fall back" one hour as the bill would eliminate people having to change their clocks twice a year moving forward.

There is quite a bit of excitement about the bill's passage as lawmakers feel this is something that their constituents will get behind.

“We got it passed the Senate, and now the clock is ticking to get the job done so we never have to switch our clocks again,” Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said on the Senate floor according to this NBC article. “So I urge my colleagues in the House to act as swiftly as the Senate—let’s get this bill on President Biden’s desk and deliver more sunshine to Americans across the country.”

As Sen. Murray points out, the bill does still need to pass the U.S. House and receive President Joe Biden's signature.

