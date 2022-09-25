College football is known for having some crazy fan and passionate fan bases. Some fans would do anything for their favorite college team to win, but you have to be careful of what you say and do in today's world. There was an extreme case of a football fan going too far this past weekend at the University of Utah.

The Utah Utes were taking on the Aztecs of San Diego State and the Utah fans were hoping to go 2-1 after a disappointing opening night loss to the Florida Gators. Reports say a 21-year-old woman at the University of Utah, went on a social media app called Yik Yak and made some disturbing comments.

Police say the student made several comments that she was going to detonate a nuclear reactor that was housed on campus if the football team lost on Saturday. This gave many on campus a scare considering there is a nuclear reactor that is housed on campus and the student took classes in the building where the reactor is held.

On Wednesday evening, Utah Police say they arrested the woman and booked her into Salt Lake County jail. No word on if any charges have been filed or if there will be any disciplinary action by the University.

Fortunately, the Utes took down the Aztecs 35-7. No one can say for sure if this was just a joke or not, but this is not something that anyone should take lightly. In today's world, no joke of this nature should be made and you definitely should not post it on social media.

