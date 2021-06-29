UPDATE: Juvenile Arrested In Vermilion Parish Homicide

UPDATE: Vermilion Parish sheriff's deputies say they've arrested a minor in connection with the shooting of a man who was left for dead on the side of a highway south of Abbeville.

The juvenile was arrested Monday night on a second-degree murder charge. The suspect's name has not been released on account of his age.

According to sheriff's office spokesman Eddie Langlinais, deputies arrested the suspect hours after they found the vehicle he allegedly used in the deadly encounter. They found that vehicle at the intersection of Ninth Street and South State Street Monday morning.

According to investigators, the minor shot Jaylen Ben, 18, and threw his body out of a car near Queens Ranch Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they realized Ben was still alive but severely wounded. Ben was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Langlinais says the case remains under investigation.

----

ORIGINAL STORY: Monday, June 28, 2021; 9 a.m.



One person is dead after deputies say he was shot and thrown out of a car in a rural area.

Vermilion Parish sheriff's deputies answered a call about a body found south of Abbeville early Monday morning. When they arrived, deputies found the victim was still alive. The victim, deputies say, suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the case as a homicide. Investigators say specific details are limited.

If you know anything about this case, call the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-893-0871.

