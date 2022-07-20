Video Shows Aftermath of Train, RV Collision in Duson – Police on Scene

Reports say that Duson Police are on the scene of a crash involving a train and an RV camper being pulled by a truck. Video of the incident shows the aftermath of the crash.

attachment-IMG_4452 loading...

According to our media partners at KATC-TV3, the collision happened at North A Street in Duson not far from Champagne's Grocery store.

Authorities reportedly say that the train struck the RV while it was stopped on the tracks.

attachment-IMG_4450 loading...

As of now, no injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

Authorities continue to work to clean-up the active scene per reports.

Facebook via Robbi Ashley Sweet Facebook via Robbi Ashley Sweet loading...

See video of the aftermath of the incident shared to Facebook by Robbi Ashley Sweet below.

The Duson Fire Department was on the scene as you can see in the below photos.

More photos of the crash were shared by Dylan Granger.

Even more shared by Tracy Hanks.

See the report from @KATCTV3 on Twitter below.